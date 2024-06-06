First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,351,630 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 580.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $201,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

EXPD opened at $126.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

