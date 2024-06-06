First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,329 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $77,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $270.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.85. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

