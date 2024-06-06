First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 334,100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Walmart worth $244,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $67.12 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $540.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock worth $559,670,202. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.