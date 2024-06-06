First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 37,237 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $83,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $5,018,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

