First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 680,477 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.81% of Tenable worth $205,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 164.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 75,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 88.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,116,468.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $9,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,024.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,116,468.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,475 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TENB opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

