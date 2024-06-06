First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Intuit worth $209,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Intuit by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $574.27 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.30 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $625.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

