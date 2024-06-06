First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 934,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $78,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after acquiring an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

