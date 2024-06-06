First Trust Advisors LP Buys 16,712 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of DTE Energy worth $86,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners increased its position in DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after buying an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in DTE Energy by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 143,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after buying an additional 137,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,184,000 after buying an additional 104,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.29. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

