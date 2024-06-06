First Trust Advisors LP Buys 233,075 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.48% of Science Applications International worth $225,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 108.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

