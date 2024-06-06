First Trust Advisors LP Buys 41,860 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $86,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Tetra Tech by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $206.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $221.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.27.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

