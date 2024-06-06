First Trust Advisors LP Buys 60,196 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,338,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $76,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.1 %

CARR opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

