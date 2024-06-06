First Trust Advisors LP Buys 98,912 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $83,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after buying an additional 2,143,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 2,130,646 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,613,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,136,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,479,000 after purchasing an additional 956,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Match Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile



Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

