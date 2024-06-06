First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $85,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $184.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

