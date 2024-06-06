First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 299,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $204,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $166.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a market capitalization of $268.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.