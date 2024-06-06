First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 549,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of MongoDB worth $224,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 52.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in MongoDB by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Bank of America reduced their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.5 %

MDB opened at $233.24 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $3,243,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.