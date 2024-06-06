First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 149.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Roper Technologies worth $200,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $546.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $534.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $447.95 and a one year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

