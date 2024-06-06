First Trust Advisors LP Has $200.58 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $200,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

