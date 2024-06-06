First Trust Advisors LP Has $224.95 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,904,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $224,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,035,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,638,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,467,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,238,000 after purchasing an additional 305,086 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MNST opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.