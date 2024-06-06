First Trust Advisors LP Has $230.43 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of CSX worth $230,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

