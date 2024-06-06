First Trust Advisors LP Has $247.15 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $247,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $834.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $510.57 and a 12 month high of $834.39. The firm has a market cap of $370.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $755.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.67.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

