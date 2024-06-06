First Trust Advisors LP Has $252.27 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,687,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of Huntington Bancshares worth $252,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,030,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,943 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

