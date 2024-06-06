First Trust Advisors LP Has $81.77 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $81,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,461 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

LYB stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

