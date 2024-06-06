First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $258,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

