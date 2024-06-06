First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 49,642 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $87,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 163,053 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after acquiring an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,409,000 after acquiring an additional 111,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -242.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

