First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of EQT worth $82,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 13.0% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 0.8 %

EQT opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.