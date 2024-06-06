First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Ameren worth $82,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ameren by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Ameren by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.70.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

