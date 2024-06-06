First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,235 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $212,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 19,178 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $455.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.87. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.74 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

