First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $93,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $80.32 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $249.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.58.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

