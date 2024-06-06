First Trust Advisors LP Sells 119,366 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Eaton worth $86,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $326.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.58 and its 200-day moving average is $281.77. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $182.20 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

