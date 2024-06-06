First Trust Advisors LP Sells 16,282 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $191,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,522,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 218,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,801,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 187,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average is $155.88. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

