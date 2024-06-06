First Trust Advisors LP Sells 52,925 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of Amkor Technology worth $80,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 26.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $3,281,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.84. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

