First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233,464 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $197,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $145.66 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

