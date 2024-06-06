First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280,867 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $239,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Popular by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after buying an additional 642,694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after buying an additional 286,119 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Popular by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 478,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 283,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $22,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $93.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

