First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,214 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Public Storage worth $79,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $277.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

