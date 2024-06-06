First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.16% of American States Water worth $93,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $29,984,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,409 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 199.5% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 59,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $2,424,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $1,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on AWR

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.