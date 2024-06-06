First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 301.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 5.33% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,795,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MISL stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

About First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.