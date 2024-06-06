Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as high as C$1.12. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 800,565 shares.
Separately, Haywood Securities raised Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
