Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCUGet Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as high as C$1.12. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 800,565 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCU

Fission Uranium Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$901.36 million, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.