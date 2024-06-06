Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $113.77 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $99.24 and a one year high of $143.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $1.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Free Report

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

