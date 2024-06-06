Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 149,048 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149,048 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of AXT worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 49,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

AXTI opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.26. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

