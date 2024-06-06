Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $208.42 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.