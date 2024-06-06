Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 49 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,921,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,279.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,579,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $242.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $243.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

