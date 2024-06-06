Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $79.26 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

