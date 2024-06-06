Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Andersons worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 907,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 68.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 167,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,569,000 after buying an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 46,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Andersons by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,189,000 after buying an additional 46,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,348 shares of company stock valued at $598,846. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

