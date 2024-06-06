Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $576,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after buying an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,638,000 after buying an additional 570,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,134,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.45. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.27.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

