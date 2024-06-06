Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

