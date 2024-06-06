Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ONE Gas by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.06.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

