Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,699 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 49,398 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

