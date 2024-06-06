Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,023,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,558 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 581,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kanzhun by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 117,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZ opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.53. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BZ shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

