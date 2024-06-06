Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,156 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,299 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,785 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,070,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,335,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,335,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,433 shares of company stock valued at $91,455,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $251.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day moving average of $188.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

