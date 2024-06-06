Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

